JAY — Spruce Mountain High School has released the names of the Top Ten students from the Class of 2019.

Valedictorian Gabrielle Beaudoin, parents Kim & Chris Beaudoin. She will attend University of Maine Farmington majoring in guidance counseling.

Jonathan Brenner, parents Kerry & Michael Brenner. He will attend University of Massachusetts Amherst majoring in agricultural science.

Moreland Brochu, parents Kristy Brochu, & Tom Hebert & John Brochu. She will attend Suffolk University majoring in public relations and communications.

Destiny Daigle, parents Nevada & Brian Daigle. She will attend University of Maine Augusta majoring in architecture.

Brett Hunt, parents Darcie & Steve Hunt. He will attend Kennebec Valley Community College majoring in electrical lineworker technology.

Natalie Luce, parents Mary & Randy Luce. She will attend Husson University majoring in forensic science.

Hannah Maurais, parents Stacie & Philip Maurais. She will attend University Maine Orono majoring in molecular biology.

Orion Schwab, parents Tim & Ann Schwab. He will attend UMO majoring in civil or computer engineering.

Salutatorian Lilly Towers, parents Lynelle & Chris Towers. She will attend UMF majoring in psychology.

Haley Turcotte, parents Jamie & Joel Turcotte. She will attend UMO majoring in chemical engineering.

Graduation will be held at Spruce Mountain High School Sunday, June 9 at 1 p.m.

