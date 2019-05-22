JAY — Spruce Mountain High School has released the names of the Top Ten students from the Class of 2019.

Spruce Mountain High School Class of 2019 Top Ten Students pictured left to right front to back are Gabrielle Beaudoin, Destiny Daigle, Haley Turcotte, Hannah Maurais, Lilly Towers, Orion Schwab, Brett Hunt, Jonathan Brenner, Moreland Brochu and Natalie Luce. Courtesy photo

Valedictorian Gabrielle Beaudoin, parents Kim & Chris Beaudoin. She will attend University of Maine Farmington majoring in guidance counseling.

Jonathan Brenner, parents Kerry & Michael Brenner. He will attend University of Massachusetts Amherst majoring in agricultural science.
Moreland Brochu, parents Kristy Brochu, & Tom Hebert & John Brochu. She will attend Suffolk University majoring in public relations and communications.
Destiny Daigle, parents Nevada & Brian Daigle. She will attend University of Maine Augusta majoring in architecture.
Brett Hunt, parents Darcie & Steve Hunt. He will attend Kennebec Valley Community College majoring in electrical lineworker technology.
Natalie Luce, parents Mary & Randy Luce. She will attend Husson University majoring in forensic science.
Hannah Maurais, parents Stacie & Philip Maurais. She will attend University Maine Orono majoring in molecular biology.
Orion Schwab, parents Tim & Ann Schwab. He will attend UMO majoring in civil or computer engineering.
Salutatorian Lilly Towers, parents Lynelle & Chris Towers. She will attend UMF majoring in psychology.
Haley Turcotte, parents Jamie & Joel Turcotte. She will attend UMO majoring in chemical engineering.
Graduation will be held at Spruce Mountain High School Sunday, June 9 at 1 p.m.
