JAY — Spruce Mountain High School has released the names of the Top Ten students from the Class of 2019.
Valedictorian Gabrielle Beaudoin, parents Kim & Chris Beaudoin. She will attend University of Maine Farmington majoring in guidance counseling.
Jonathan Brenner, parents Kerry & Michael Brenner. He will attend University of Massachusetts Amherst majoring in agricultural science.
Moreland Brochu, parents Kristy Brochu, & Tom Hebert & John Brochu. She will attend Suffolk University majoring in public relations and communications.
Destiny Daigle, parents Nevada & Brian Daigle. She will attend University of Maine Augusta majoring in architecture.
Brett Hunt, parents Darcie & Steve Hunt. He will attend Kennebec Valley Community College majoring in electrical lineworker technology.
Natalie Luce, parents Mary & Randy Luce. She will attend Husson University majoring in forensic science.
Hannah Maurais, parents Stacie & Philip Maurais. She will attend University Maine Orono majoring in molecular biology.
Orion Schwab, parents Tim & Ann Schwab. He will attend UMO majoring in civil or computer engineering.
Salutatorian Lilly Towers, parents Lynelle & Chris Towers. She will attend UMF majoring in psychology.
Haley Turcotte, parents Jamie & Joel Turcotte. She will attend UMO majoring in chemical engineering.
Graduation will be held at Spruce Mountain High School Sunday, June 9 at 1 p.m.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
Richard Picket: The governor’s reckless budget
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Memorial Day events, services, parade scheduled for Jay, Livermore Falls area
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
History Night comes to Livermore Falls May 31
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Spruce Mountain’s Rock of Ages concerts Thursday, Friday
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Vienna’s Tom Ferrero named 2019 Master Craft Artist Award Recipient