AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library has announced its teens events scheduled for June.

Maine Job Corps: Teens and new adults, ages 16 to 24, who are interested in the Job Corps can contact Cathie Gavett of the Maine Job Corps, 207-458-5369, to find out more about the program and who is eligible. She will arrange a mutually convenient time to meet at the Auburn Public Library.

Safe Voices Drop-In: From 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursday, June 6. Each month, Jennifer from Safe Voices will visit the Teen Space to chat about relationships and work on projects.

Gaming Hour: From 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, and 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. Take a break from studying and stop by the Androscoggin Room for video games and snacks. There will be Xbox 360 and Wii and a small collection of games. Teens, ages 12 to 18, are welcome to bring their favorites, but only those rated T and E. Note day and time change on June 28.

Teens DIY! Upcycled T-shirts: From 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, Teen Space. Each month there is a do-it-yourself craft. This month, bring an old, unwanted T-shirt and see what can be created with it. Ideas will include making a T-shirt tote, a tank top or a belt. Or bring ideas.

Teens! Summer Matinee, “Clueless” (PG-13): From 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 22, Androscoggin Community Room. Kick off summer vacation with an afternoon movie. The movie is for teens ages 13 to 18 due to the PG-13 rating, and will include the fixings for ice cream sundaes.

Teen Summer Library Program Kickoff of Odds Bodkin Presents “Hercules in Hell: A Greek Myth”: From 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, Androscoggin Community Room. Teens and adults are invited to welcome Master Storyteller Odds Bodkin to kick off the 2019 Summer Library Program. With a thunderous 12-string guitar he plays as he speaks, Bodkin dives into Greek mythology with the award-winning adventure story. For more information, visit www.oddsbodkin.net. The show is not recommended for listeners under age 11.

Teens! Q+A with Outright L/A: Check the online calendar (or call) for exact start date and time. The library has partnered with Outright L/A to offer Queers + Allies (Q+A), an exciting, youth-driven and educational program where LGBTQQAI identifying students and straight allies can work together to create a positive, fun space. Q+A will create the opportunity for an open and relaxed atmosphere where teens can share in self-expression, exploration, support and advocacy for political and social change. There will be games, art projects, guest speakers and field trips. Participation in the program counts toward program attendance for the Teen Summer Reading Program, “Libraries Rock,” and is open to youth ages 12 to 17 (including recently graduated seniors).

The annual Summer Library Program theme, “A Universe of Stories,” will feature stories of all kinds. The program will run from June 25 to Aug. 8. Teens will be able to pick up activity sheets. For each six activities completed, turn in a sheet to be entered into a weekly drawing. Those going away over the summer can still participate. The library will hold one final drawing on Sept. 3 for participants who turn in activity sheets between Aug. 9 and Sept. 3.

Read out loud to a sibling, pet or friend for 20 minutes, read a graphic novel for 20 minutes, use CloudLibrary to download an eBook to read or join the Pizza & Pages Great Stories Club.

Programs will include Gaming Hour, movies, DIY crafts, writing workshops, genealogy and Pizza & Pages. To do activities, attend a program, listen to an audiobook or podcast, check out a cookbook and make a recipe, exercise outside for 20 minutes, write a book review for Teens Talk Books, complete a crossword or Sudoku, play a board or card game, write a story or poem, use the CREATE! Media Lab or get outside and explore nature and take some photos.

Pizza & Pages Great Stories Club, What Makes a Hero?: Club members will read and discuss “March: Book 3” by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell. Book available June 25, discussion July 10. “Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet” by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Brian Stelfreeze. Book available July 10; discussion July 17. “Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began” by Art Spiegelman. Book available July 17; discussion July 24. “Binti” by Nnedi Okorafor. Book available July 24; discussion July 31.

Sign up to participate in 1, 2, 3 or all 4. Participating teens will get to keep their copies of the books at the conclusion. And there will be pizza.

The Teen Summer Library Program is for teens, ages 12 to 18 (entering seventh through 12th grade.

