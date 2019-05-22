How does a new high school in Auburn affect residents? If homeowners want their property value to increase, they should vote “yes” on both Questions 1 and 2. Ask any realtor what is one of the first questions people moving to the area ask — what about the school system?

For those who vote only for Question 1, among other things, the new school would not have a grandstand at the athletic field or artificial turf. There will be an auditorium that seats 367 — 833 seats short of seating staff and students.

That makes no sense — sort of like buying a fancy new two-seater sports car for a family of six. Further, the larger auditorium included in Question 2 could be rented out, since it would be the largest in the area and could partially pay for itself while drawing people to Auburn to eat and shop.

The tax increase, based on $150,000 valuation, is a ceiling of $94, increased in increments over three years. Twenty-five cents. Per day. Tops.

Come on, we can all afford that. For those on fixed incomes, that translates to about $8 per month or maybe three coffees. Isn’t the education of our children and bettering the community worth three coffees?

No one likes higher taxes, but the upgraded high school will ultimately increase property values, in addition to providing a better educational opportunity for students. The current school building is an embarrassment to the community.

We cannot afford not to fully fund the new school.

Candy Gleason, Auburn

