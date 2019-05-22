CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Novak Djokovic, 32; Apolo Ohno, 37; Ginnifer Goodwin, 41; Naomi Campbell, 49.

Happy Birthday: How you approach life, love and happiness will determine what’s made available to you this year. Those who want to contribute to your success will view a positive attitude and a desire to do your part as assets. Be open in order to avoid giving others the wrong impression. Clear up unfinished business, and forge into the future. Your numbers are 8, 13, 20, 26, 31, 38, 43.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Tread carefully when dealing with your boss or other authority figures. How you express your thoughts will make the difference between running into obstacles and getting the help you require to get things done your way. 2 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Finish what you start. Making personal changes that will enhance your life, your looks and your relationships should be priorities. If you want something, go after it and make it happen. Romance is highlighted. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use your charm, but be sure to stick to the truth, or someone will correct you. You will gain the most if you make accuracy and knowledge your targets. Taking a direct approach when dealing with peers and relatives will alleviate interference. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Change is on the horizon. It’s up to you to make things happen. Consider what will make you happy and how best to satisfy your needs in order to proceed. Put more into your relationships with people who motivate and inspire you. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refrain from making changes that aren’t necessary. Explore new possibilities, and talk to people who have experience or valuable information to offer. Collaborating with someone you’ve worked with will lead to new opportunities. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make decisions based on what moves you the most. Being true to yourself and what you want will also help you earn the trust of others. Honesty and integrity will pay off, and personal and romantic changes are encouraged. 5 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll have to take care of your responsibilities if you want to avoid complaints. Once you are finished, you’ll be able to move on to activities and matters that are conducive to accomplishing something that will help you advance. Use your intelligence. 2 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make your move. If someone or something interests you, do whatever it takes to pursue and follow through with your intentions. A personal change will lift your spirits and give you the confidence you need to bring about positive change. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be smart, and think matters through. If you act in haste or follow someone else, you will end up having regrets. Choose to be methodical, precise and detailed in all you do. Moderation will be in your best interest. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your emotions if it will help an important relationship. Working alongside someone you love in order to bring about favorable changes will draw you closer together. A physical update will boost your confidence. Romance is in the stars. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Focusing on home, family, children and plans that include the ones you love will pay off. Getting involved in group efforts that are geared toward improving your community will lead to better health and fitness and new beginnings. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be careful what you say — and to whom. Your actions will be what count in the end, so follow through with your promises, and avoid getting involved in gossip or situations that might make you look bad. Say less and do more. 4 stars

Birthday Baby: You are curious, informative and enthusiastic. You are talkative and convincing.

