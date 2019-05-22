LEWISTON — Compounding Solutions, a leading polymer compound manufacturing company with headquarters in Lewiston, celebrates its 20th anniversary in business as a premiere medical compounder.

Scott Neal founded the company in May 1999. The company develops custom compounds that are engineered to meet the specific requirements of demanding applications and has more than 80 employees.

The company will commemorate its 20th anniversary with educational events throughout the rest of the year and ending with the opening of a new facility expansion in summer 2020.

