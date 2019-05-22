Edward Little High School Winter Guard won their first-ever gold medal at the Maine Band Director’s Association finals at Marshwood High School on April 7. ELHS has been participating in the MBDA Winter Guard circuit for 13 years. The group has been practicing two to three times a week since November. Pictured are the winners, from left, front row: Olivia Turgeon; second row: Tori Allen, Alexis Jellison and Coach Jamie Cole; third row: Bailey Conant, Millie Meserve, Alia Davidson and Coach Joshua Lewis; fourth row: group Captain Gwen Turgeon and Katlyn Dyer; fifth row: Amya DuDevoir, Liberty Latham, Katelynn Burgess and Hannah Conant.

