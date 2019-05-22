The Franklin County Democratic Committee will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Mallett School in Farmington. Two members of the Maine Democratic Party state staff will be guest speakers: Lisa Roberts, new executive director, and Cooper Reed, political and organizing director. Other business will include developing a field plan for the election year ahead, focusing on community outreach, especially door-to-door canvassing, in order to lay the foundation for 2020. Pictured are the Franklin County Democrats at their May 5 meeting. For more information about the Franklin County Democrats and upcoming events, visit the website, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com or contact Chairwoman Lisa Lisius at [email protected]

