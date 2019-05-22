CANTON — The Canton Historical Society will host an interactive program, “What They Carried on D-Day: A WWII History Presentation and Exhibit,” on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Thursday, June 6.

Doug Culver will present the history of D-Day, using original artifacts to tell the story of the day that changed the course of World War II — the day that ultimately changed the world. The program will include a presentation and interactive exhibit.

The audience will learn about D-Day through vivid stories about ordinary men and their extraordinary achievements, made even more vivid by a first-hand view of the uniforms they wore and the equipment and supplies they carried.

Culver has presented free World War II programs for the past 30 years for high school history students, veterans’ groups, museums, historical societies and other organizations. He has consulted with countless individuals on the identification of military artifacts in family collections. For more information on his programs, visit www.wwiiconsulting.com.

The program will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and doors will open at 6. Admission is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. Children under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The program is not recommended for young children.

For more information, contact the Canton Historical Society by email at [email protected] or call 207-500-9893.

