YARMOUTH — Kelsy Ross, formerly the head women’s soccer coach at Bates College in Lewiston and lecturer in the Bates College physical education department, has been named the new athletic director at North Yarmouth Academy.

For the past nine years, Ross has held multiple roles in the Bates College athletic department. As head coach of the women’s soccer program, she earned NESCAC Coach of the Year Honors in 2015. She ran multiple youth camps and directed the Bates intramural program. From 2010-2013, she also served as assistant women’s basketball coach at Bates. She has held many additional positions in athletics, including working for the Maine Olympic Development Program, Maine AAU Basketball and in athletic facilities management.

Ross takes over a program directed by Jack Hardy for the past seven years.

