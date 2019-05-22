AUBURN — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Uplift LA will host Business After Hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Maine Business to Business Trade Show at the Norway Savings Bank Arena, 985 Turner St., Auburn.

This event is sponsored by Neokraft Signs and will feature live music, complimentary food from local restaurants, a cash bar, prizes and giveaways. For more information, call the chamber at 207-783-2249.

