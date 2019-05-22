100 years ago: 1919

It is understood that plans to add another truck to the Lewiston Fire Department, to replace a horse-drawn vehicle, is being considered.

50 years ago: 1969

A parade and ceremonies at Pettengill Park on Friday night will mark another step in preparations for Auburn’s centennial celebration program. The parade which will be staged by The Brothers of the Brush will be a funeral cortege for Mr. Ray-Zor, the ”symbol:” in the beard growing competition. Elaborate preparations have been made for Mr. Ray-Zor’s end with R. Lewis Bone, Gerard Rousseau, Howard Feldman and Robert Curtis handling the arrangements for the parade and the ceremonies at Pettengill Park. The parade bearing a casket will leave New Auburn at 6 pm. Friday. The Edward Little High School band will lead the slow march and among the honorary pallbearers will be Mayor Clyde E. Goudey, Centennial Chairman M. S. Fitzherbert. The centennial committee is providing some ”Keystone Kops” to flank the caisson bearing the so-called casket. In addition to those already mentioned will be the Centennial Belles and Brothers of the Brush, with the Walton and Webster Junior High School bands. Once the parade has reached Pettengill Park there will be a eulogy delivered.

25 years ago: 1994

Although just over a month remains before the state implements the new automotive emissions testing program, questions about the program remain and the rules governing it are not yet approved The Penal draft of the emissions testing program won’t be approved until a public hearing by the Board of Environmental Protection scheduled for May 25. The purpose of the upcoming public hearing is to approve some proposed amendments to make the program consistent with legislative changes that have occurred since the bill passed.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

