POLAND — The town attorney will be asked to decide the meaning of the phrase “by a majority vote of the entire Board of Selectpersons.”

At Tuesday night’s selectpersons meeting, the board unanimously voted to ask the town’s legal counsel if the phrase, as stated in the town charter, means all five members of the Board of Selectpersons have to be present or would only a majority of the five have to attend the first meeting of the Board of Selectpersons held after the regular election in order elect the chair and vice chair.

Asking the Maine Municipal Association’s opinion was not enough for Arthur Berry and Selectperson Joe Cimino.

Town Manager Matthew Garside had been instructed to get a legal opinion after the board’s May 7 meeting, when Berry claimed selectpersons illegally elected its own leaders.

Selectperson Suzette Moulton, who was elected vice chairwoman, was not present at the April 16 reorganizational meeting. Garside said he called upon the MMA for its legal opinion to save the town money.

Garside said the MMA told him the board’s leadership election is valid and proper with an affirmative vote of at least three members.

Cimino said he had believed Garside was going to the town attorney in the first place.

Selectpersons Stephen Garside and Stantley Tentenman agreed with the MMA’s opinion. Tentenman said the MMA has licensed attorneys.

Berry and Cimino agreed to end the matter once the town attorney gives them his opinion.

In other matters Tuesday, selectpersons approved the town’s fee schedule for all licenses, permits, administrative costs and rent related to town affairs and facilities, home construction and businesses.

Included for the first time will be licensing fees for medical and adult use marijuana storefronts, testing and cultivation.

An annual $500 fee will be levied on medical marijuana storefronts, and a $1,500 annual fee will be charged for adult-use marijuana storefronts.

A $500 annual license will be assessed on medical and adult-use testing facilities. Depending on size and location, adult-use marijuana cultivation facilities will be charged $500, $1,000 or $1,500 for an annual license.

Selectpersons are able to amend fee structures at any time, providing a public hearing is scheduled. The selectpersons are to review the fee schedule every two years.

Garside also presented a policy for the board to review on how a marijuana license can be obtained. Because a limited number of licenses will be offered, it will be a lottery format, with Poland residents getting preferential treatment, on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to the policy, four lottery drawings will be divided by type of license and zoning designation. A public informational meeting on this draft policy will be held June 5.

Selectpersons also accepted the bid of $10,095 by Northlight Electric of Poland to enhance the outside lighting for the town offices and hall, town garage, recreation and Ricker Memorial Library.

Garside said although Northlight’s bid was $3,000 more than Electrical Systems of Maine, Northlight would provide more powerful light intensity for the projected areas. Garside added Northlight did a site survey before submitting the bid and Electrical Systems did not.

Selectpersons also appointed Sheila Foley and Stacey Bsullak to the Community and Economic Development Committee, Walter Gallagher to the Budget Committee and James Walker to the Conservation Commission and as an alternate to the Planning Board.

