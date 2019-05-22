Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Daniel Burgess, 48, of Leeds, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and driving to endanger, 6:40 p.m. Monday, on Route 106 in Leeds.

• Robert Stanton, 66, of Livermore Falls, on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 7:34 p.m. Monday, at 118 Main St. in Livermore Falls.

• Thomas Richardson, 32, transient, on a probation hold, 3:06 p.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.

• Caroline Belanger, 58, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, at 140 Canal St. in Lewiston.

• Jeffery Adams, 45, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on charges of aggravated trafficking of a scheduled drug and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, at 147 Riverside Drive in Auburn.

Auburn

• Larisha Herrick, 20, transient, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 12:24 a.m. Tuesday, at Houghton Street.

• Cole Lamasters, 18, transient, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:24 a.m. Tuesday, on Houghton Street.

• Malone Vincecruz, 41, of Windham, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1 a.m. Tuesday, at 190 Riverside Drive.

• Nicholas Fecteau, 34, of Auburn, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, noon Tuesday, at 60 Court St.

Accidents

Lewiston

• Vehicles driven by Christopher J. Haines, 30, of Lewiston and Cassandra L. Gagnon, 28, of Lewiston collided at 5:35 p.m. May 10 on Lisbon Street. The 2011 Jeep driven by Haines and owned by Heaven L. Dow of Lewiston and the 2005 Pontiac owned by Gagnon were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Peter N. Vaillancourt, 44, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Venise T. Dube, 84, of Lewiston while Dube was stopped in traffic to make a left turn at 10:32 a.m. May 12 on Sabattus Street. The 2004 Honda driven by Vaillancourt and owned by Jessica A. Vaillancourt of Turner was towed and the 1997 Honda owned by Dube received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Sarah Stone, 37, of Lewiston struck a parked vehicle owned by Amino K. Mohamed, 33, of Lewiston at 9:55 a.m. May 14 in the parking lot of Getty Mart on Lisbon Street. The 2009 Honda owned by Mohamed received functional damage and the 2000 Chevrolet owned by Stone had no observable damage.

