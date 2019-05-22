police log

Arrests
Lewiston
- Nicole Painter, 26, of 34 Shawmut St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, on Sabattus Street.
- Diane Jack, 24, of 135 Bartlett St., on a warrant charging a probation violation, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, at 57 Shawmut St.
- Gary Doiron, 56, of 187 Bartlett St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on charges of aggravated domestic assault, domestic terrorizing, refusing to submit to arrest, violating conditions of release and possession of a scheduled drug, 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, at that address.
- Natasha Ulug-Berter, 31, of 791 Sebago Road, Naples, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 10:47 a.m. Wednesday, on Blake Street.
- Amber Shaw, 31, of 23 Silver St., Mars Hill, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, on Lisbon Street.
- Michael O’Cain, 19, of 78 Birch St., on charges of refusing to stop for police and refusing to submit to arrest, 6:13 p.m. Wednesday, at 124 Bartlett St.
Auburn
- Kyle Butler, 47, of 25 Bolster Road, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 10 p.m. Tuesday, at 296 Main St.
Androscoggin County
- Jimmy Trotter, 39, of 26 Horton St., arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on a charge of trafficking scheduled drugs, 6:32 p.m. Wednesday, at that address.
Accidents
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Alex E. Tedesco, 19, of Turner, and Christopher A. Warner, 27, of Greene, collided at 6:50 p.m. Sunday on Center Street. Tedesco’s 2009 Ford was towed. There was no damage to Warner’s 2014 Volkswagen.
