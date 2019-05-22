TURNER — Voting for the 2019-20 budget for SAD 52 will be held at the town offices in Leeds, Greene and Turner from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The $27.2 million budget was passed as proposed at the district budget meeting in early May at Leavitt Area High School in Turner. Thursday’s vote is the budget validation referendum, according to Superintendent Kimberly Brandt.
