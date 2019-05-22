JAY — Music will abound on the stage at Spruce Mountain High School this week with two different Rock of Ages concerts.

On Thursday, May 23 the 2019 Rock of Ages band B-#Sharp will take the stage to perform two daytime shows and an evening show for the public which begins at 7:00 p.m. Four returning students and 6 newcomers will perform a variety of songs and rock genres from the 1950s through today’s current charts.

On Friday, May 24 at 7:00 p.m. the stage will be taken over by alumni from Jay High School, Regional School Unit #73 North/South Campus and Spruce Mountain High School to present a 10 Year Rock of Ages Reunion concert.

The Rock of Ages program was started by teacher Dianne Fenlason in 2009 for a group of Jay High School students with a passion for rock music. The program has grown ever since.

Over the ten years since Rock of Ages began, many talented musicians have displayed their skill and passion for rock music. Several students including Chris Floyd, Kyle Melcher and Tad Jewett are making careers in the industry.

For the reunion concert, alumni are coming from all over the country plus Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Donations will be taken at the door.

