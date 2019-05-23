NORWAY — A 3-T Auction will be held Saturday, June 1, at The Norway Grange, 15 Whitman St. in Norway. The event will benefit Papa’s Boots, a local mission set up in memory of Bruno Leino, of Harrison.

The evening will start at 5 p.m. with a free meal of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw and bread. The auction, at 6 p.m., will consist of “Talents, Treats and Treasures,” including homemade items, household treasures, antiques, small furniture, Sharon’s art work, handmade talents, A-J’s carrot cake, handmade decorations, John’s art work, Wayne’s cinnamon rolls, sweet treats such as cookies and fudge, Joel’s Finnish Nisu, wall hanging, Carol’s chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting, and whoopie pies. There is sure to be something for everyone.

Additional donations of auction items can be brought in the night of the auction.

This will be an evening of fun for a great cause. The Papa’s Boots mission is associated with Bolster’s Mills United Methodist Church. Bruno Leino’s grandchildren started this project in his honor. Leino (“Papa”) would always say, as he looked at the Christmas tree full of presents, “Look at all these presents we have, when there are many children going without winter boots.”

Since 2011, Papa’s Boots has donated hundreds of new pairs of winter boots for children in need in Harrison, Waterford, West Paris, Hebron and South Paris, and to nonprofit organizations who serve children in need. Last Christmas, Papa’s Boots gave out 148 pairs of new, warm winter boots.

The need continues to increase each year. Papa’s Boots has partnered with Lamey-Wellehan in Auburn to help make this mission possible. As always we thank you for your continued support with the projects and missions of Bolster’s Mills United Methodist Church.

Those wishing to make donations to the Papa’s Boots Mission may send a check payable to BMUMC, “Papa’s Boots,” P.O. 859, Harrison, ME 04040. For information or ways to donate to this cause, call A-J Alexander at 461-3093.

