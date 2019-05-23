NORWAY — “You get a line and I’ll get a pole, let’s all meet at the Fishing Hole,” aka Butters Park in Norway on Saturday, June 1, from 8 to 11 a.m. for the Sixth Annual Norway Family Fishing Festival.

This family educational day was created to teach those 16 years and under how to fish or improve their fishing skills. Other than fishing, several vendors will be there with interactive displays including fly tying, fish face painting, dry land fly casting, how to clean and grill your catch, and more.

If you are under age 16, a resident of Maine, and bring your own fishing pole, you will be eligible to enter the raffle for the Stuart B. Cummings Lifetime Fishing Award.

This event is a collaborative effort of the Norway Parks & Recreation Department, Mollyockett Trout Unlimited, Norway-Paris Fish & Game Association, and Healthy Oxford Hills.

For information, call Norway Parks & Recreation director Deb Partridge at 743-6651.

