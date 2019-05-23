AUBURN — Family vacations and memories often come flooding back at this time of year. But vacations were not always a yearly thing. Join Bethel resident and historian David Jones for his presentation, “Holidays Past: A Brief History of Touring and Vacationing in New England,” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the Auburn Public Library, 49 Spring St.

Using illustrative maps courtesy of the Osher Map Library, Jones will talk about how development, transportation innovations and urbanization contributed to the concept of family vacations. Looking at the rise in tourism and vacationing in the 19th and 20th centuries, Jones will talk about why people went on vacation, where they went and how they got there.

Jones, who was a longtime Maine summer visitor, now lives year-round in Bethel. He teaches history at outposts of University of Maine, Augusta, in South Paris and Rumford.

For more information, call the library at 207-333-6640 or visit http://www.auburnpubliclibrary.org/.

