AREA — For the eighth year in a row, the Oxford Hills Duplicate Bridge Club will sponsor three bridge games to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The club invites all bridge players to a day of fun and fundraising on Friday, June 21, to help research and support for the caregivers of this insidious disease that affects more than five million Americans.

The Alzheimer’s Association has called upon all volunteers to sponsor their favorite activity on “The Longest Day” to raise money and awareness of this debilitating sickness. Playing bridge helps to keep your mind sharp and this is one way to fight Alzheimer’s.

The club members want all bridge lovers to join them June 21 at the Oxford Community Rec Center, 233 King St., for one, two or three bridge games, at 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. A free lunch and a free supper will be provided by local businesses. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.

The charge is $10 a game, unless players bring in sponsors. Players earn one free game with a $50 sponsorship, two free games with $75, and three free games with a $100 sponsorship. Those who want to contribute to help the cause of eradicating Alzheimer’s, or donate to any bridge player, may call Pat Quinn at 539-8991; write to her at 76 Otisfield Cove Rd, Otisfield, ME 04270; or email [email protected]

There will be games for social bridge players as well as duplicate, and the club expects players will come from all over the state to participate. There even is a group from Vermont who attends regularly. The club raised over $16,000 last year and hopes to contribute more this year, thanks to the efforts of the entire bridge club to bring in many donors.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the disease is the most common form of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other intellectual abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s accounts for 50-80% of dementia cases. It has no cure, but treatments for symptoms are available and research continues.

The disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. More than five million Americans are living with the disease, and one of three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.

