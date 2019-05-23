NORWAY — Are you a cancer survivor who completed your treatment within the last two years?

The staff at the MaineHealth Cancer Care Network want to hear about your survivorship journey.

The time after treatment ends can be challenging for some cancer patients, and the staff want to help make it better. They are interested in learning more about your experiences once you finished your active treatment (chemotherapy or radiation), and what it was like trying to find your new normal.

Participants will receive a $35 Hannaford gift card in appreciation for their time. Snacks and drinks will also be provided.

The group will be held Tuesday, June 4, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Ripley Medical Office Building, 193 Main St., Norway. For information and to sign up, visit MHFocusGroups.CourseStorm.com or callSurvivorship Program Manager Barbara Perry, RN, CTTS, with the MaineHealth Cancer Care Network, at 396-7389.

