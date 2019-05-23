The grass is always greener, they say, on the other side of the fence. But you’re not buying that, right? You spend so much time seeding, fertilizing and otherwise pampering your grass, you’d challenge anyone to find a lusher, greener lawn than yours. And we commend you, Mr. or Mrs. Green Thumb. If you’re one of those people who firmly believes that extreme lawn care should be an Olympic event, we’d love to hear from you. Photos of your yard? We’ll take them. Exotic secrets for growing thick, healthy grass? Advice on sending grubs packing? We’ll take all that, too. We want to know all there is to know about the voluptuous landscape of your yard. Send your lawn care boasts to Sun Journal staff writer Mark LaFlamme at 689-2876 or write him at [email protected]

