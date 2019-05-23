BETHEL — The Museums of the Bethel Historical Society will launch its 2019 program series on Saturday, June 8, with an afternoon harp performance by Dominique Brooke Dodge, at the Mason House Exhibit Hall, 14 Broad St., from 2 to 3 p.m.

The performance is free, but donations will be welcome. The Bethel Inn Resort, a longtime MBHS Business Partner member, will offer attendees a limited number of “passes” for a complimentary glass of wine at the Inn following the concert.

A harper and singer who grew up in the White Mountains, Dodge now divides her time between Vermont and Cape Breton. She has a passion for melody-driven dance music and responsive, rhythmic accompaniment, as well as for songs, airs, and 18th century harp tunes. Her sound is firmly grounded in the traditional music and song of Cape Breton, Scotland, and Ireland.

This concert will be a special preview of her upcoming album, “Cànan nan Teud” (The Language of the Strings), to be recorded at Glencoe Mills Parish Hall in Cape Breton this June.

A former Fulbright Scholar and a 2012 graduate of the University of Limerick with an M.A. in Irish music performance, Dodge also holds a B.A. Honours in Scottish music from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow.

Dodge is a dedicated learner of Scottish Gaelic, a profound influence on her music, which continues to shape her sense of rhythm and phrasing. She has extensive experience in traditional arts education and maintains a busy and vibrant teaching practice. She has been performing, recording, and teaching traditional music on both sides of the Atlantic for over a decade.

