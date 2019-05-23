100 years ago: 1919

The Priscilla theater, the latest addition to the theatrical world of Lewiston will be formally observed Thursday evening with a reception for members of the city council and invited guests. It will open to the public Monday night with “Common Clay,” in the picturization of the drama of that name, which had a successful run after being produced by John Craig, in his Harvard prize play series at the Castle Square theater in Boston. The new theater, purchased by Dr. R. J. Wiseman had been a church that had been closed for some time. The theater will seat 300 people and has been furnished in good taste and according to modern ideas in theater equipment.

50 years ago: 1969

Among the many countless stories that have been written for school children, there must be one named “The horse that went to school.” There was no fairy tale today at the Charles P. Wight School. A Miss Page called Auburn police at 9:30 this morning to report that “there’s a horse on the lawn at the school.” Officer Ronald Dyer took the animal in tow, dropping it off at the North Auburn Store. The storekeeper was to notify the owner to come and get his horse. It was believed the animal was owned by the Murphy family on Marston Hill Road.

25 years ago: 1994

Jackie Kennedy Onassis was remembered Monday as a kind American princess, who like her prince died too young and became a legend. About 1,000 came to the stately Baroque church on Park Avenue where Jacqueline Bouvier was baptized 64 years ago. An equal number gathered outside on a balmy morning to say goodbye and gape at the illustrious cast of mourners. Jackie was too young to be a widow, Sen. Ted Kennedy, her slain husband’s last brother, said in his eulogy and too young to die now. Mrs. Onassis was 34 when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated and was 64 when she died last week of cancer. Kennedy recalled what Jackie had said about her husband. They made him a legend when he would have preferred to be a man. “Jackie would have preferred to be just herself, but the world insisted that she be a legend, too,” Kennedy said.

