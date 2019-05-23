BETHEL — The program for the Memorial Day observance on the Bethel Common on Monday, May 27, will begin at 11 a.m. with a Welcome by American Legion Post #81 Commander Scott Cole, followed by Presentation of the Colors, and a performance of the National Anthem by the Mahoosic Community Band.

The Invocation, offered by Reverend Tim LeConey, of the West Parish Congregational Church, will be followed by the Final Roll Call of recently deceased veterans. Recognition of veterans will be made by the Mahoosic Community Band with “The Armed Forces Medley.”

Barbara Dion, president of Unit #81 Auxiliary, will be introduced. She will then introduce Miss Poppy.

The guest speaker for the observance will be Craig Zurhorst. His remarks will be followed by the playing of “God Bless America” by the Mahoosic Community Band.

A benediction will be offered by Reverend LeConey, and a Salute to the Dead will follow. The ceremony will conclude with a performance of Taps.

