NORWAY — The 52nd Norway Music and Arts Festival is currently seeking video and short film artists to be featured at this year’s festival on Saturday, July 13.

Each year the event chooses a half-dozen artists using this medium to have their works screened during the event in their 25 seat “theater” (The Weary Club building on Main Street). Accepted submissions can be screened with or without commentary or the artist present.

Send a video link with submissions to [email protected] and visit www.nmaaf.org for additional information about the festival.

