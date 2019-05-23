To the Editor:

Even though there is absolutely nothing humorous about what the Donald Trump presidency is doing to the realm of democracy in this country, there is a persistent analogy I find difficult to dispel.

Whenever Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin appear together on national TV, I find it difficult to dispel a vision of Vladimir Putin as Edgar Bergen and Donald Trump as Mortimer Snerd.

The similarity is that Mortimer Snerd was always saying whatever Edgar Bergen compelled him to say and such seems the be the case with Putin and Trump.

To have a pathetically compromised Mortimer Snerd-like character as president, in charge of a nuclear arsenal and considerable global influence, could result in an impending global catastrophe of unimaginable consequence.

It now seems imperative for the collective American citizenry to become alerted and respond appropriately.

Don Chase

Bethel

< Previous

Next >

filed under: