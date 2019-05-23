AREA — The Oxford Hills Rotary Club recently hosted several DECA students from Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School,to hear about their experience at the National Competition recently held in Florida. DECA is an association of marketing, hospitality, finance and entrepreneurship students.

In order to qualify for Nationals, the students were required to place first or second in the state competition. Eleven students from OHCHS qualified to attend Nationals.

They were given an assignment of a scenario role play and had 10 minutes if competing as individuals, or 30 minutes if competing as a two-person team, to come up with strategy and problem-solving to respond to the assignment.

Over 22,000 students attended Nationals, and OHCHS was the only school representing Maine. The students are to be commended for representing our community in such a positive, professional manner. They were accompanied by their teacher/advisor, Dr. Wendy Robichaud, who also explained about their program, their training and their competition requirements.

