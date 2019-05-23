FARMINGTON — A free training course to become a peer recovery coach is taking place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Saturday, June 1, and continuing Sunday, June 2, then continuing the next week on June 8 and 9 at Franklin Memorial Hospital’s Bass Room.

A peer recovery coach is a trained volunteer who helps guide and mentor someone with an active substance-use disorder through the recovery process. Anyone who is in recovery, willing to serve as a mentor and has a passion for helping people with addiction can be a peer recovery coach and is eligible to attend.

Participants will learn:

• The roles and functions of a peer recovery coach;

• Components and core values of recovery;

• The many dimensions of recovery and recovery coaching; and

• Skills to enhance relationship building.

For more information or to sign up, contact Ashley McCarthy at Healthy Community Coalition at 207-779-2463 or email [email protected]. A light lunch and snacks will be provided each day.

The program is sponsored by Healthy Community Coalition and the Maine Alliance for Addiction Recovery, with support from the Maine Health Access Foundation.

