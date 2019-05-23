  • Bates College senior Laura Nguyen paints a picture of the Peter J. Gomes Chapel on the Lewiston campus Thursday morning. “I am getting the most out of the last few days before graduation. I am moving to New York to pursue a career in graphic design.” Commencement exercises will be this Sunday morning. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

    The Class of 2019 is 469 students, including 48 Maine residents

  • Representing 36 U.S. states, territories, and the District of Columbia and 36 countries
  • 565 total majors374 single majors
  • 94 double majors
  • 1 triple major
  • 49 are the first generation in their families to attend college
  • Contributed to more than 80,000 hours of Bates’ students 2018-19 community-engaged work

