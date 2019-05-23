-
The Class of 2019 is 469 students, including 48 Maine residents
- Representing 36 U.S. states, territories, and the District of Columbia and 36 countries
- 565 total majors374 single majors
- 94 double majors
- 1 triple major
- 49 are the first generation in their families to attend college
- Contributed to more than 80,000 hours of Bates’ students 2018-19 community-engaged work
