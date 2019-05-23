police log

Charges
Lewiston
- Ronald Harrison, 54, of 6 Wildwood Drive, on a charge of violating a protection order, 12:23 p.m. Thursday at that address.
- James Cloutier, 48, listed as transient, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 4:10 p.m. Thursday at Pine and Bartlett streets.
- Derek Smith, 37, of 176 Pine St., on a charge of being a fugitive from justice, 4 p.m. Thursday at the police station.
Auburn
- Kendra Baril, 28, of 9 Northern Avenue Heights, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 9:31 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
Androscoggin County
- Brandi Tipton, 36, of 56 Moose Hill Drive, Norway, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on warrants charging failure to appear in court, 5:10 p.m. Wednesday in Mechanic Falls.
- Ryan Latsiou, 22, of 40 Webster St., Lewiston, arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on a charge of violating probation, 2:40 p.m. Thursday in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Accidents
Lewiston
- Vehicles driven by Shirley A. Grady, 69, of Auburn, and Christina Childs, 26, of Auburn, collided at 8:24 a.m. Monday at Lisbon and Marston streets. Both vehicles, Grady’s 2005 Jeep and Childs’ 2004 Nissan, were towed.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles