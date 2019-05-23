SAD 17

Thursday, May 23 – Macaroni and cheese, peas, whole grain dinner roll, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety.

Breakfast: Apple oatmeal bar, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Friday, May 24 – Sunbutter and jelly sandwich, marinated cucumbers, pretzels, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety.

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Monday, May 27 – Memorial Day, no school.

Tuesday, May 28 – Beef taco meal with tortilla rounds, salsa, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety.

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fresh fruit or assorted fruit juice and milk variety.

Wednesday, May 29 – Cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Breakfast: Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Thursday, May 30 – Chicken and cheese taquito, peas, brown rice, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety.

Breakfast: Yeast raised donut, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Friday, May 31 – Tony’s whole grain bacon scramble pizza, lemon zest broccoli, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety.

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety. Milk choices and fruit choices available with breakfast and lunch.

SAD 44 Elementary

Thursday, May 23 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain roll or chicken patty on a bun, curly spicy fries (new), garbanzo bean salad, lettuce and tomatoes, mixed fruit and milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza and citrus choices.

Friday, May 24 – School-made nachos and shredded cheese or Wow butter and jelly sandwich and cheese stick, seasoned corn, salsa, yogurt and blueberries and milk.

Breakfast: Yogurt berry cup and English muffin.

Monday, May 27 – Memorial Day, no school.

Tuesday, May 28 – Chicken patty sandwich on a round roll or tuna sandwich on a whole grain roll, crispy oven fries, lettuce and tomato, applesauce cup, milk.

Breakfast: Whole grain bagel with cream cheese and yogurt and pears.

Wednesday, May 29 – Italian dunkers (cheesy bread with savory dipping sauce) or turkey and cheese sandwich on a whole grain roll, Caesar salad, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.

Breakfast: Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich and mixed fruit.

Thursday, May 30 – Oriental rice, brown seasoned rice topped with teriyaki dippers or Wow butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick and crackers, Asian seasoned carrots and broccoli, pineapple tidbits, fortune cookie, milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza and baked apple slices.

Friday, May 31 –Turkey grinder with bacon and ranch dressing or Quick Pic (muffin, yogurt and cheese stick), and crackers, sweet potatoes, broccoli with lemon, school-made fruit cup, milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast bread, yogurt and fruit choices.

