AUBURN — Superintendent Katy Grondin has shared new images of the proposed Edward Little High School, created by local architects at Harriman Associates.

Grondin has posted the concept designs to the school’s social media accounts this week, showing residents the most detailed renderings yet of the proposed $122 million high school.

Describing an image depicting the school from a new access road, she said, “Hot off the press! Harriman has brought to life the concept design supported by Questions 1 and 2 (on the June 11 ballot). You see the front of the building, the baseball field, the multi-purpose athletic field with artificial turf and the main parking lot.”

For the second image, which shows a closer view of the main entrance, Grondin pointed out the “three-story classroom wing, the ELHS sign near the main entrance, which will have up to date security systems, then the second entrance, which will be the after hours community access for the performing arts center and gymnasiums.”

Grondin has posted the images along with a series of facts about the school project on her Twitter account at @AuburnSuper.

