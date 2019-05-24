BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 9400 College Station, will be closed to the public for 10 days, from June 3 through June 13, for floor maintenance. The museum will reopen June 14. For more information, call 207-725-3275.
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.