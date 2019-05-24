The Housing Authority of the City of Old Town (HACOT) has received $100,000 to continue their Comfortably Home Modification Program for a third year. MaineHousing provides the grant for this simple home modification program to help elderly and disabled individuals stay in their homes by making high quality home safety improvements. Over the last two years HACOT has completed work in 65 homes in their coverage area and has expanded their area for 2019.

HACOT is looking for homeowners from Bangor, Brewer, Glenburn, Hampden, Old Town, Orono, Veazie, Milford, Bradley, Eddington, Holden, Orrington, Greenbush, Greenfield, Alton, Argyle and Hudson to work with us to correct simple safety issues in and around your home. There is no cost to the homeowner to participate and most of the work would be completed in one day or less. The process is simple and begins with a homeowner contacting HACOT to discuss their needs with a member of our Comfortably Home team. A simple assessment of the property will be scheduled at the homeowner’s convenience and will focus on the individual’s needs. After the assessment, the homeowner will work closely with the Comfortably Home specialists to develop a work plan to address issues found during the home visit and then a time would be scheduled to complete the work.

Typical work items would include smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, grab bars, hand-held shower heads, transfer benches, raised toilet seats, handrails, cleaning dryer vents, changing door knobs, changing faucet knobs to lever handles, adding drawer pulls, and repairs to steps and existing ramps.

HACOT is excited to continue connecting housing and health care in innovative ways through this program. This small investment per home will help to ultimately improve the health and well-being of elderly and disabled individuals in our community. Past participants in the area that have benefited from this program have had less falls, trips to the hospital and feel safe staying in their own homes longer.

To qualify for the program, residents must live in the areas mentioned above, be at least 60 years old or have a disability, own their home or live in a house owned by a family member and have an annual household income of under $41,450 for a single person, $47,400 for two or $53,300 for three. If you meet these qualifications and would like to find out more please contact the Housing Authority at 827-6151.

HACOT has over 40 years of experience providing housing and maintenance for elderly and disabled individuals. They currently own or manage 228 units in and around the Old Town area.

