MONDAY, May 27

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Memorial Day, city offices and schools closed.

AUBURN — Art in the park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Edward Little Park, Main and Academy streets. Juried art show, fine art vendors, farmers’ market, craft booths and food trucks.

AUBURN — Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m. downtown.

LEWISTON — Auburn’s parade will be immediately followed by a ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street.

AUBURN — Civil War encampment, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Bonney Park.

TUESDAY, May 28

LEWISTON — City Council workshop, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

WEDNESDAY, May 29

AUBURN — Auburn Housing Authority board of commissioners, 7:30 a.m. at 20 Great Falls Plaza.

AUBURN — 150th Anniversary Committee, 6 p.m. at Auburn Public Library.

FRIDAY, May 31

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Art Walk LA, 5 to 8 p.m. at L-A downtown locations. See art and crafts in 20-plus locations, dance to music by Primo Cubano in Dufresne Plaza in Lewiston, see the newest public art in downtown Lewiston: two mosaics on the Hartley Block on Lisbon Street, inspired by modernist artist and Lewiston native Marsden Hartley.

