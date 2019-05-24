MONDAY, May 27
LEWISTON-AUBURN — Memorial Day, city offices and schools closed.
AUBURN — Art in the park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Edward Little Park, Main and Academy streets. Juried art show, fine art vendors, farmers’ market, craft booths and food trucks.
AUBURN — Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m. downtown.
LEWISTON — Auburn’s parade will be immediately followed by a ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street.
AUBURN — Civil War encampment, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Bonney Park.
TUESDAY, May 28
LEWISTON — City Council workshop, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.
WEDNESDAY, May 29
AUBURN — Auburn Housing Authority board of commissioners, 7:30 a.m. at 20 Great Falls Plaza.
AUBURN — 150th Anniversary Committee, 6 p.m. at Auburn Public Library.
FRIDAY, May 31
LEWISTON-AUBURN — Art Walk LA, 5 to 8 p.m. at L-A downtown locations. See art and crafts in 20-plus locations, dance to music by Primo Cubano in Dufresne Plaza in Lewiston, see the newest public art in downtown Lewiston: two mosaics on the Hartley Block on Lisbon Street, inspired by modernist artist and Lewiston native Marsden Hartley.
-
Boston Bruins
Bruins’ veteran quintet could be key in latest Stanley Cup bid
-
National Sports
Bruce Arena and New England Revolution seek a fresh start in each other
-
Boston Red Sox
Marisnick’s bat, glove help Astros top Sale, Red Sox
-
Opinion
William LaRochelle: What the pope really believes
-
Opinion
Froma Harrop: Trump immigration policy is mean but phony