LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is offering a free workshop on tourism Monday, June 24, in room 285 at the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn College, 51 Westminster St.

“Tourism 201: Are You Ready For Tourism?” will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Hannah Collins, policy development specialist, and Abbe Levin, cultural tourism consultant, both from the Maine Office of Tourism, are the presenters. Topics include information about the Maine Office of Tourism, current marketing initiatives and grant programs; cultural heritage/sustainable tourism guiding principles; how to differentiate a business; how to identify a product; and local culture from the visitor’s perspective.

There is no cost to attend but registration is required. For more information or to register, call the chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to: https://lametrochamber.com/ and click on “Attend Events.”

