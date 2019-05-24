LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is holding a new event, Franco Trail LA, from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, June 14. It starts at the chamber office at 149 Lisbon St. and ends at Dufresne Plaza on Lisbon Street.

Erin Simpson will lead a walking tour of historic Lewiston-Auburn downtown districts. At Dufresne Plaza the Trek Downtown Street Takeover festivities will begin at 2 p.m. See the area the way tourists do, then enjoy lunch at one of the many downtown restaurants or food trucks on site while waiting for the festivities to begin.

This is a free event but registration is required. For more information or to register, call the chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to: https://lametrochamber.com/ and click on “Attend Events.”

< Previous

Next >

filed under: