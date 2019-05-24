It is not unlawful to carry a firearm openly. No permit is necessary to carry a concealed handgun if the person is at least 21 years old, or between 18 and 21 and on active duty in the Armed Forces of the United States or the National Guard or is an honorably discharged veteran and is not otherwise prohibited from carrying a firearm.

The 2015 law, LD 652, changing the conceal-carry requirements, leaves intact the conceal carry permitting system for persons who wish to participate in reciprocal concealed carry permit agreements when traveling to other states.

An Associated Press article on gun bills in Maine, printed in the Sun Journal May 18, failed to cite that law.

I repeat, a person does not need a permit to openly carry a gun in Maine. That is the law.

Mary Jane Newell, Oxford