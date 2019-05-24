AUBURN – Carolyn A. McFadden, 89, formerly of 5 Park Way, Auburn, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning May 21, 2019, with her daughter by her side at Clover Living Center where she had been a

resident for the past year. She was born on March 12, 1930 in Lewiston, to the late Charles and Mary Hadakin. Educated in the local schools, Carolyn was a graduate of Lewiston High School.

On April 2, 1949 she married the love of her life Richard S. McFadden Sr. and they spent 66 years together before his passing on Dec. 3, 2015.

When Richard’s career transferred him to Portland, the family moved to Cumberland Center where they raised their four children. Carolyn worked part time in the school department and was a member of the Falmouth Garden Club and the Cumberland Congregational Church. The family enjoyed many hours boating on Casco Bay along with days spent with Warren and Arlene McFadden at their camp on Range Pond and their home in Harpswell. When Dad’s job brought them back to Auburn, the kids were older, so they were able to enjoy extensive travel.

The most memorable trip for them was crossing the Atlantic Ocean on the Queen Elizabeth II and a return trip on the Concorde. Mom was an avid golfer and was a 50 plus year member of Fairlawn Country Club. She loved playing golf with Dad and with the “girls” on Tuesdays and the womens’ league on Thursdays. When golf season was over, she would switch to bowling with the Thursday league at the Auburn Lanes. Evenings were often spent having dinner at Stekinos where they made many friends. Mom was also an avid reader until her eyesight began to fail her. After Dad’s passing, Mom would quietly spend her hours in the backyard listening to the birds sing or listening to books with her faithful pets, Wilson, Katie and Eddie.

She leaves behind her daughter, Carole Anne of Auburn; her three sons, Thomas and his wife, Ann of Hixson Tenn., Richard and his wife, Janice of Auburn, and James of Auburn. She also has four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Sr.; six sisters, Frances Hadakin, Helen Sampson, Irene Truitt, Joanne Divver, Diane Allen and Louwine McGrath, and one brother, Charles Hadakin.

The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you for the love and care shown to Mom by Dr. Gary Hatfield and Bobbie Jo Fulgham, while still at home, and to Margaret Quinn of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice as well as the staff of Gallway.

You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Carolyn’s life by visiting her online guestbook at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

A graveside service will take place Wednesday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation& Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn 783-8545.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Androscoggin Home Health Care & Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240 or to

Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

