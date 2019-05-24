police log

Lewiston
- Lindsey Hudson, 32, of Raymond, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 1:01 a.m. Friday at 69 Sabattus St.
- Jessica Godin, 49, of 14 Dunning St., Brunswick, on warrants charging failure to appear in court, 1:50 a.m. Friday at 351 Lisbon St.
- Eric Bauer, 23, of 1495 Pownal Road, Auburn, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 1:04 a.m. Friday on Old Greene Road.
- Roland Bouchard, 46, of 321 Pine St., on warrants charging failure to appear in court, 10:16 a.m. Friday at 2 Howe St.
Androscoggin County
- Nicholas Cote, 27, of 36 Maple View Circle, Poland, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic assault, 12 p.m. Friday at that address.
Accidents
Auburn
- Matthew J. Allen, 32, of Poland, lost control of his car when his brakes locked up at 1:49 p.m. Thursday on Minot Avenue. The car skidded across four lanes of traffic before striking a concrete staircase on display at American Concrete at 982 Minot Ave. Allen’s 2008 Chevrolet was towed.
- Vehicles driven by Roger H. Pelletier, 84, of Auburn, and Dianne E. Johnson, 61, of Monmouth, collided at 1:38 p.m. Thursday in the Walmart parking lot. Both vehicles, Pelletier’s 2004 Toyota and Johnson’s 2004 Honda, were towed.
- Vehicles driven by Nathan E. Nardone, 18, of Turner, and Joel R. Marchand, 30, of Lewiston, collided at 4:35 p.m. Thursday on Washington Street. Damage to both vehicles, Nardone’s 2002 BMW and Marchand’s 2012 Ford, was listed as functional.
