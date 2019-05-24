The cast of “Mamma Mia!” is busy rehearsing for the June production at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. From left are Tina Marie Falasco, Autumn-Sky Williams, Jess House, Anne Crump, Benjamin Andrews, Mike Sherrod, Kerry Gardner, Owen Sinclair, Tim Straub, Daxx Williams, Kelsey Meehan, Sam Meehan, Lisa Symes and Amanda Christian. Not shown: Ariel Clinch, Adrian Heatley, Amelia McMillan, Raina Sherrer and Erin Smith. Tickets for the summer production of “Mamma Mia!” are on sale. The full-length Broadway musical is slated for June 28, 29, 30 and July 1 at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. Showtime is 7 p.m. except on Sunday, June 30, which is a 4 p.m. matinee. To reserve a ticket, visit rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Buy Tickets” tab at the top of the page or call or visit the theater’s box office at 2493 Main St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 207-864-5000. Adult admission for First-Night (June 28) is $15; all other nights, $20; youth 18 and under, $10.Cash bar (beer/wine) and appetizers before the show and during intermission.
