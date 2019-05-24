WILTON — Selectpersons agreed Tuesday, May 22 to accept the 2019-20 Franklin County unorganized territory contract to supply fire protection to Washington Township but will reassess the agreement next year.

The county will pay the town $2,000 to supply the service.

“If we have to go to Washington Township to fight a fire, we have to pay our guys the hourly rate,” said Selectperson Tom Saviello. “The county should incur any costs above the contracted $2,000.”

There is no mutual aid with the UT like there is with neighboring towns, he said.

“There is no one there to supply mutual aid to us,” he added. “It’s a one-way street.”

The county budget has already been set by the Franklin County Commissioners so any changes to the agreement would have to be addressed next year, said Town Manager Rhonda Irish.

The selectboard also accepted a $4,082 contract for solid waste services for Washington and Perkins Township.

Selectpersons unanimously approved disposing of four tax-acquired properties by sealed bid. The properties were foreclosed on in March for non-payment of 2016 taxes, Irish said.

A land-only 4.09-acre parcel located at 274 Tobin Flat Rd has a minimum bid of $1,575.

The minimum bid for a .03 unbuildable island, Map 20/Lot 0202, is $839.

A .72 acre lot at 82 Cemetery Rd has a minimum bid of $4,530. The lot has a dilapidated house and shed, Irish said.

Minimum bids include taxes owned and $500 in legal and administrative fees.

The fourth property, a .59 acre lot at 30 Webb Ave, has a minimum bid of 20,275, the assessed value of the property.

Irish said the town paid $21,705 for building demolition and clean up of the property two years ago. Taxes owed are $2,226. The selectboard did not accept her recommendation to attach a minimum bid of $24,432 to the property in order to attempt to recoup all costs incurred by the town.

“My concern is that is a little pricey for a half-acre lot,” said selectperson David Leavitt. “I’d like to see a realistic number to get it back on the tax rolls.”

Chairperson Tiffany Maiuri agreed. “I respect that we want to recover our costs but $24,000 is a lot,” she said.

If the property sold, Irish said the first obligation would be to clear out the tax debt, followed by payment of any legal fees. Only then could the town be paid back for the cleanup costs.

Selectpersons will open bids on Tuesday, June 25.

The board unanimously approved a beer, wine and liquor license renewal for Comfort Inn and Suites. As is standard procedure for license consideration, Irish reported the business was up to date on its real estate and property taxes. She also said the police department had reported no issues with the business relating to serving alcohol.

A beer and wine license application for a new restaurant, Salt & Pepper, was also approved. The restaurant, located in the former Athena’s Pizza Restaurant building on Routes 2 and 4, is currently being remodeled. Co-owner Mary Beane said the restaurant would open soon.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: