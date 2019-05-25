Adela Kalilwa made history on Saturday, as the University of Southern Maine jumper and Lewiston High School alum broke her school record in the triple jump for the third time in competition to finish third at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Chamipionships in Geneva, Ohio.

Another USM athlete and Lewiston alum, Ben Musese, earned All-America honors in the men’s triple jump, while Bates College senior Ayden Eickhoff capped her stellar collegiate career with a second-place performance in the 1,500 meters.

Two days after earning All-America honors in the long jump, Kalilwa, a junior, became the first woman in school history to break the 40-foot barrier with her jump of 40-feet, 5-inches in the fourth round, then broke that mark with her jump of 40-feet, 6¼-inches to move ito third place.

Kalilwa is the first USM female to earn outdoor All-America honors in two events at the same championship.

Musese made his first trip to the championships and placed seventh in the triple jump with his mark of 49-feet, 3 ¾ inches.

Eickhoff, a native of Corvallis, Mont., finished with a time of 4:30.73 to earn the silver medal, trailing only Brandeis’ Emily Bryson (4:28.44). She graduates Monday as the program’s all-time most-decorated runner in terms of All-America status with her sixth career designation. passing Izzy Alexander (2009) and Jessica Wilson (2017).

