LEWISTON — The L/A Arts Gallery will present an exhibition by Sun Journal photographers Andree Kehn and Russ Dillingham through June.

Titled “Underwater and Overhead,” the exhibit will feature distinct series by each artist. Each will give a gallery talk about their photography work and process. Kehn will speak at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, and Dillingham will speak at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. The gallery talks and the exhibition will take place at the gallery, 221 Lisbon St. They are free and open to the public.

Kehn will exhibit a series of underwater portraits. These sumptuously colored images created in a “world of silence” depict clothed female figures in motion. As an off-season lifeguard at an indoor water park some years ago, Kehn began experimenting with underwater photography and “discovered my muse,” she said.

Creating the elegant and sensuous works has proven to be often frustrating, technically challenging and thoroughly rewarding. Kehn has a successful wedding photography business and has found the underwater photography to be a fulfilling creative complement to her wedding photography work.

Presenting photographs from a different perspective, Dillingham will offer a series of aerial images captured from a drone in and around the Lewiston-Auburn area.

Dillingham is certified by the Federal Aviation Commission to operate a drone for commercial purposes and the series of photographs illustrates the experienced and talented photojournalistic eye for which this Lewiston native is known.

“After three decades of doing the same job, I am still excited to come to work every day,” he said. “I am always seeking out new challenges and adventures while highlighting the good, bad, the beautiful and incredible people and events in our community … from all angles!”

L/A Arts Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The L/A Arts is free and the public is invited to visit. Learn more at www.laarts.org.

