WOODSTOCK – John James Pikiell, “Jay” “Jake”, of Norway, Maine, passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile crash. Jay was born on Oct. 11, 1948, in Waterbury, Conn., to John and Anita Pikiell. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bentley College in 1970.

He retired from the Federal Railroad Administration in 2017 after many years as a railroad track safety officer. Prior to this, his careers spanned accounting, auto mechanics, and railroad lineman.

Jay’s daughters were the loves of his life and first in his mind with all things. He treasured time with them and their families, especially their winter holidays at Attitash. He also enjoyed his time at St. Pete Beach with Verna walking on the beach, and sitting on the benches listening to the waves. He was always appreciative of being included in the Pendexter family happenings. Jay had a great passion for gardening, wilderness, photography, collecting, bargain hunting, travel, genealogy, and conspiracy theories.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughters and their families: Dr. Amy Daisy Heard and her husband, Dr. Ando van der Velden, and their children, Clover, Pepe, and Indie; Dr. Johanna Fitzgerald, her husband, John, their children, Aileen, Carra, Maeve, and Jack. In addition, he leaves his special friend, Verna Pendexter, and her family, being especially close with her grandson, Garrett; his sister, Connie Pikiell; his stepchildren, Susan, Richard, and Catherine Thibedeau and their families along with several cousins.

A memorial service will be held on May 29, 2019, at the Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be sent to: Responsible Pet Care

PO Box 82

Norway, ME 04268

