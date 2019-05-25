A 63-year-old Portland woman driving a Ford sedan hit the wall of a South Portland convenience store early Saturday morning, according to South Portland police.

The woman told police she was pulling into the Subway and convenience store at 333 Broadway at 8:20 a.m. when her foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas. The woman suffered a minor injury and was not transported to the hospital, according to Lt. Todd Bernard of the South Portland police department.

The convenience store and Subway shop are open for business, police said, but the gas pumps are down until an inspector can determine they’re safe to use. The wall that was damaged contained the computers that run the pumps, Bernard said.

