Produced by Dennis Camire

This week’s poem is by Ed Reilly of Westbrook.

OUR MEETING

By Ed Reilly

Tall, spindly legs crossed the street,

gliding, evanescent, almost a phantom,

the legs, though, sufficient to identify

this silent being as deer. Its brown body

glowed like fog under a street light,

gray, spectral, like a creature from

another realm, out of time, that had

passed somehow into mine. Then

as I turned my face to follow it,

toward the yard I was passing, I saw

the rapid rotation of its head in my

direction. I passed too quickly for

my foot to press the brake, to pause

and look more closely at this creature

that gazed at me, blind eyes shuttered

in the momentary fusion of secret worlds.

