Produced by Dennis Camire
This week’s poem is by Ed Reilly of Westbrook.
OUR MEETING
By Ed Reilly
Tall, spindly legs crossed the street,
gliding, evanescent, almost a phantom,
the legs, though, sufficient to identify
this silent being as deer. Its brown body
glowed like fog under a street light,
gray, spectral, like a creature from
another realm, out of time, that had
passed somehow into mine. Then
as I turned my face to follow it,
toward the yard I was passing, I saw
the rapid rotation of its head in my
direction. I passed too quickly for
my foot to press the brake, to pause
and look more closely at this creature
that gazed at me, blind eyes shuttered
in the momentary fusion of secret worlds.
Dennis Camire can be reached at
