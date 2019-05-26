With the introduction of wind turbines to Western Maine came the argument that views obstructed amounted to the destruction of the natural landscape and, therefore, were a problem for tourism. That concern was often voiced by conservatives such as Gov. Paul LePage, who had a track record opposing alternative energy. During that time, I had many arguments with conservatives who took a similar position when I pointed out that wind turbines reduced carbon emissions.

The same argument is being used today to oppose the transmission of hydroelectric energy through Maine. It appears to me that the “No Corridor” narrative has eroded support for climate-conscious policy by convincing people to imagine that the power lines would require a New Jersey Turnpike-sized path be carved through virgin forests.

As a Brown University and University of Maine educated geologist, I know that the No. 1 concern for the environment is climate change. I attended briefings and seminars presented by experts in that field almost weekly while studying for a Ph.D. at Brown and I did not once hear them suggest that transmission lines pose a threat to the environment. Instead, everyone agreed that carbon dioxide emissions pose the greatest threat and that alternative energy solutions must be embraced in order to preserve nature for future generations.

Jamie Beaulieu, Farmington

