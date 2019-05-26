PROVIDENCE, Utah – Leo Paul Stephenson, 89, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, in Providence, Utah.

Paul was born March 1, 1930, in Auburn, Maine, to Dewey William Stephenson and Alice Mary Helie. He was raised in Auburn and attended Edward Little High School and graduated in 1948. He married Doris Goding in 1952 and had one daughter, Paula.

He lived in Nashua, N.H., for 40 years and after retirement, spent the winters in Palmetto, Fa. Through his career with Sanders Associates, Paul and his family also lived in Texas, North Dakota, Montana and Massachusetts before settling in Nashua.

Following Doris’ passing in 2000, Paul married, Marjorie Kendrew, in 2002, and eventually moved to North Carolina where they lived for many years.

Paul is survived by his wife, Marjorie of Durham, N.C.; two sisters, Barbara Finkbeiner of Auburn, Maine, and Nancy (James) Prindall of Saco, Maine; brother-in-law, Dana (Sharon) Goding of Auburn; daughter, Paula Zsiray of Logan, Utah; stepchildren, Bruce (Anne) Sargent of North Carolina; David (Sally) Sargent of South Carolina; Martha Myers and Mark (Debbie) Sargent of New Hampshire; two grandchildren, John (Jessica) Zsiray and Jennifer (Bryan) Jellum, both of Utah; and two great-grandchildren, Aspen and Aidan Zsiray.

He was preceded in death by Doris; his parents; four brothers, and three sisters.

Paul will be interred in a family plot at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn, Maine.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net

